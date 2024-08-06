Unless co-founder Eric Liedtke to join Under Armour as EVP brand strategy

Eric Liedtke will join Under Armour as executive vice president of brand strategy following the completion of its acquisition of Unless Collective, a zero-plastic regenerative fashion brand. The transaction is expected to be completed later this week.

He will report to president & CEO Kevin Plank and oversee Under Armour's brand presence through category marketing, consumer intelligence, creative, marketing operations, loyalty, social media, sports marketing, and all strategy functions.

"With Eric's best-in-class history of driving exceptional growth in the branded sports industry and an established reputation as an exceptional leader, his experience will be a tremendous asset in galvanising Under Armour's brand strategy, refining our operating model, and ensuring that every facet of consumer engagement is moving our brand forward," said Plank.

After a 26-year career at Adidas Group, culminating in his roles as brand president and executive board member from 2014 to 2019, Liedtke and industry executives from Adidas, Quicksilver, and R/GA founded Unless in 2020 and to prove that plants could replace plastics in the creation of apparel and footwear.

The company said in a release that Liedtke will be accountable for amplifying Under Armour's brand identity and storytelling, its comprehensive strategic planning process, and executing transformational initiatives that accelerate growth for Under Armour while continuing to lead and curate, Unless.

"I see tremendous opportunity to elevate the brand, enable deeper loyalty, and drive growth among new and existing consumers. I am excited to work with a visionary founder in Kevin and the executive leadership team to redefine and amplify the UA story and deliver an improved trajectory of growth over the long term," added Liedtke.