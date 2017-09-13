UPDATE: M&S confirms start date for Jill McDonald

London - Marks & Spencers has confirmed the start date of its first Managing Director for Clothing, Home & Beauty. Jill McDonald, former head at Halfords, is set to begin her new role at M&S on October 2, 2017.

McDonald, whose appointment at Marks & Spencer was announced in May, is set to take over all duties and responsibilities for clothing, home and beauty from CEO Steve Rowe. In addition, McDonald is also set to take on all accountabilities for M&S clothing, home and beauty supply chain and logistics.

The announcement comes as M&S continues to invest in its struggling clothing arm. Marks & Spencer revealed a 1.2 percent dip in clothing and home like for like sales for the 13 weeks to July 1, 2017, but CEO Rowe stated that this sector would return to growth by the end of the financial year.