Urban Outfitters makes changes to leadership team

Urban Outfitters Inc. is changing up its upper leadership team. The company—which includes brands such as Anthropologie, Free People, Urban Outfitters and more—made the announcement on April 23 that Andrew Carnie, the president of Home Garden and International at the Anthropologie Group will be leaving the company after six years. According to the announcement from the company, Carnie will be stepping down on April 26 to head back to his home in the United Kingdom.

In the same announcement, the company announced that Hillary Super, who has been responsible for the women’s apparel, accessories categories and BHLDN bridal, will assume the position of Global President of the Anthropolgie Group.

“Since joining Anthropologie two years ago, Hillary has made a strong impact on the brand,” said Richard Hayne, CEO and Chairman of Urban Outfitters Inc. “I believe Anthropologie continues to have amazing opportunities for growth and with Hillary as leader, I believe those opportunities will be realized.”