US asks access to detained designer in Pakistan

The United States called Tuesday on Pakistan to grant consular access to a prominent fashion designer with dual citizenship who was detained in a wave of protests.

The State Department said its diplomats have not had access to Khadija Shah, the founder of the luxury fashion brand Elan, who was produced before an anti-terrorism court following protests over the May 9 arrest of ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

"We have asked Pakistani officials for consular access to her," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters, confirming Shah's dual nationality.

He indicated that more US citizens have been arrested.

"Whenever a US citizen is arrested overseas, we stand ready to provide all appropriate assistance and we expect Pakistani authorities to respect all fair-trial guarantees owed to these detainees," Patel said.

Shah's family said that she took part non-violently in protests on May 9. Some demonstrators took aim at the powerful military, alleging a plot to sideline Khan, who was arrested on corruption allegations.

Shah's family said that she voluntarily showed up to an investigation only to be arrested. When she appeared in an anti-terrorism court, her face was covered.

Thousands of people, including grassroots supporters and key Khan aides, have been rounded up since the Supreme Court declared that his detention was illegal and allowed him to walk free.(AFP)