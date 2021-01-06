US outdoor brand Filson names new CEO

US outdoor brand Filson has appointed Paolo Corinaldesi as new CEO, effective immediately.

Corinaldesi joins Filson as part of his role with WP Lavori, the international apparel brand licensee, distributor and retail group, which invested in Filson last year.

He most recently held the position of global strategist with WP Lavori, working with brands like Barbour, Blundstone, and Baracuta.

Prior to that, Corinaldesi was CEO of Woolrich International, where he led the merger of the brand's US and European business.

“Filson's long-standing history and reputation for reliability are testaments to our commitment to our customers,” said Filson chief creative officer Alex Carleton in a statement. “Paolo shares those values, and with his leadership and extensive retail experience, he will drive business growth and continue to build on Filson's legacy.”