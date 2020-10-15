Valentino adds new HR officer

Rosa Santamaria Maurizio has been tapped as luxury label Valentino’s new chief human resources officer. Santamaria Maurizio will begin in her new role on October 19. In her new role she will report to Valentino’s recently appointed CEO Jacopo Venturini.

“Rosa represents a pivotal entry to sustain the strategic company direction and to grow towards an increasingly more global brand view culturally and structurally,” Venturini told WWD. “Her distinctive contribution and her experience will allow the brand to enhance the focus on human capital and to create a diffused colleague-centric company culture weaved with an ever-growing, client-centric approach, currently implemented towards [the] Valentino community.”

Santamaria Maurizio will be responsible for overseeing the strategy and operations of HR and Accademia, which helps Valentino develop and train internal resources. One of the key components of her job will be the selection, development, and retention of talent.

Santamaria Maurizio spent 20 years as an HR executive at American Express where she was extremely successful at her job. In 2012, she was nominated American Express’s head of human resources, Italy, The next year she was promoted to vice president, chief human resources officer for Italy, Spain, Northern European countries, Holland, Belgium, and Turkey.