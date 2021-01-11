Valentino adds to C-suite

Valentino will be expanding it’s C-suite by adding Enzo Quarenghi to head a new division combining the brand’s Retail Excellence and Global Markets units. Quarenghi joins Valentino from Visa, where he was formerly Italy CEO for the financial services company.

In his new role Quarenghi will be responsible for improving the customer experience at Valentino’s boutiques to better integrate brick-and-mortar with online channels. He will report to Valentino’s chief executive Jacopo Venturini. Quarenghi’s official new title is chief client officer.

Quarenghi marks the third C-suite hire for Valentino in the last year. Venturini was only appointed CEO last June. In October, Valentino also named Rosa Santamaria Maurizio as its new chief human resources officer.