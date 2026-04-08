Valentino appoints Antonio Achille as new chief operating and transformation officer

Valentino is strengthening its management team. Antonio Achille will become the new chief operating and transformation officer, effective April 8.

According to a statement, the appointment is part of the Mayhoola-controlled brand's wider organisational evolution. The goal is to consolidate operational efficiency, innovation and international development.

In his new role, the University of British Columbia graduate will report directly to CEO Riccardo Bellini, who has been chief executive officer of the maison since September 1, 2025. Achille will be responsible for overseeing all industrial divisions and the digital and technology function.

In addition to operational management, Achille, who also holds a Master's in Business Administration from Bocconi University in Milan, will lead the company's transformation programme. This will focus on processes, innovation, technological evolution and supporting the brand's long-term growth.

Prior to this appointment, the manager held the role of senior vice president of business development, strategy, innovation and new business at Chalhoub Group in the United Arab Emirates. Previously, he was chief executive officer of Natuzzi, senior partner at McKinsey and global head of luxury at The Boston Consulting Group.