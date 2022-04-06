Valentino appoints Janice Lam as CEO Greater China

Valentino has named former Prada and Dunhill executive Janice Lam as chief executive Greater China, reporting to the company’s chief executive Jacopo Venturini.

Lam succeeds Mitchell Bacha and will be responsible for driving Valentino’s expansion in Greater China providing strategic direction and focusing on retail, “with the main goal to reinforce brand awareness and cement Valentino presence in the region”.

“Janice will act as an ambassador of our identity, while inspiring a sense of belonging, company passion, retail engagement and client experience with the final objective of developing the best and unique team in Greater China,” added Valentino in a press statement.

Lam has held several senior positions within the fashion and luxury industry throughout the Asian market. She spent several years in Richemont Group as managing director China for Alfred Dunhill and in Prada where she was general manager for China.