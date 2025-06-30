Valentino: CEO Jacopo Venturini to reportedly step down

Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini was reportedly leaving the company. According to The Platform, the executive was on leave and is to now exit the company "to take time for himself". The company confirmed to MFF that "Venturini was temporarily absent and on leave for health reasons".

Valentino’s revenue was relatively stable compared to the previous year, totalling 1.31 billion euros in 2024, down 2 percent at constant exchange rates and 3 percent at current exchange rates, year-over-year. In 2023, the company closed at 1.35 billion euros.

“We made significant progress in 2024, continuing to cultivate our maison’s promise to enchant, surprise and inspire our customers in equal measure and in line with the brand’s values since its foundation, from unparalleled attention to detail to dedication to excellence. Our work took a decisive step forward with the arrival of Alessandro Michele as the new creative director,” underlined Venturini in a statement last April.