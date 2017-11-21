Valentino hires Sebastial Suhl as MD for global markets

Coveted Italian fashion house Valentino has roped in former Marc Jacobs chief executive Sebastian Suhl as managing director for global markets, states a WWD report.

Suhl, who departed from the LVMH-owned Marc Jacobs recently joins the Valentino team ahead of its rumoured public listing announcement scheduled for second half of 2018. The WWD report adds that Suhl’s appointment hints at Valentino’s Chief Executive Stefano Sassi’s plan of floating an IPO taking a definitive shape.

The company is currently owned by the State of Qatar through investment fund Mayhoola, which acquired the label in 2012 at a value of 700 million euros (822 million dollars). After Maria Grazia Chiruri’s exit as the co-creative director, Valentino’s collections are now solely managed by its current Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Picture:Valentino website