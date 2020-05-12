Valentino names Jacopo Venturini as new CEO

Italian fashion house Valentino has named Jacopo Venturini as its new CEO, effective 1 June.

Venturini was previously vice president of merchandising at Gucci, where he worked closely with creative director Alessandro Michele on realising the new vision for the label. Prior to that, he held the role of worldwide ready-to-wear director at Valentino.

“I’m very happy to return for the third time to Valentino, the Italian Maison which represents my first love affair in fashion. Valentino means heritage and future to me, it will be a pleasure working arm in arm with Pierpaolo,” Venturini said in a statement.

Jacopo Venturini returns to Vlanetino as CEO

Venturini will succeed Stefano Sassi, who has helmed the Roman couture brand since 2006 and who has been credited with guiding the company's transition from a traditional to more contemporary label.

“It has been an incredible personal and professional experience working at Valentino for the past 15 years,” said Sassi. “The decisions that I’ve taken in full agreement with the board and the shareholders are aimed at the growing ambitions of the brand and I’m optimistic for the future of Valentino once the emergency situation will cease. I wish the very best to my colleagues.”

Valentino chairman Rachid Mohamed Rachid said: “I really would like to thank Stefano Sassi for the remarkable objectives achieved in the last decade. Stefano’s role has been pivotal in turning Valentino into the contemporary brand of today.

“I do believe that Jacopo, with his sharp vision and unique capability in sensing market changes, will inject in Valentino new vibrant energies. We are happy to have him lead the new brand course.” continued Rachid Mohamed Rachid.