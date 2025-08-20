Valentino redefines its course with Riccardo Bellini as its new CEO

Maison Valentino has just announced the appointment of Riccardo Bellini as its new chief executive officer, effective from September 1, 2025. His arrival follows the departure of Jacopo Venturini last week. The appointment comes at a particularly sensitive time for the Roman fashion house, which is undergoing a transitional phase marked by falling margins and the challenge of translating Alessandro Michele’s creative vision into sustainable commercial results.

In this context, the Italian firm has defined the move in its statement as the strategic step it represents in the brand’s evolution. “With the arrival of Riccardo, we are driving Valentino’s trajectory forward. His extensive experience in the luxury sector, his strategic vision and his proven leadership —along with Alessandro Michele’s powerful creative vision— will take the Maison forward and reinforce its unique identity,” stated Valentino’s president Rachid Mohamed Rachid in a post shared on LinkedIn.

In his first statement, Bellini highlighted the iconic nature of the Maison and the relevance of its heritage. “Valentino combines an extraordinary heritage and unique savoir-faire with a singular creative voice. I look forward to working hand in hand with Alessandro Michele and the Maison’s teams to celebrate its timeless values while shaping a new chapter,” he stated.

With three decades of international experience, Bellini brings a consolidated profile in the management of major fashion and luxury brands. Until now, he served as chief executive officer of Mayhoola Investments LLC —Valentino’s main shareholder. There, he oversaw a portfolio that includes Balmain, Pal Zileri and Beymen, the luxury department store based in Istanbul, Turkey.

Previously, Bellini was chief executive officer of Maison Margiela and Chloé, following an extensive career at Diesel and Procter & Gamble. He has also been part of the Fashion Task Force of the Sustainable Markets Initiative and the European advisory board of Conservation International.