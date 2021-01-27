Valextra names new CEO

Valextra has named Xavier Rougeaux their new CEO. His new role is effective immediately. Rougeaux joins the company from Smythson, where he was also CEO.

The executive replaces Sara Ferrero. In addition to Rougeaux’s new appointment as CEO, Valextra has also added Ralph Toledano, president of the Fédération Française de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, to its board of directors.

Valextra has become well known for their extremely luxurious leather goods, and has been working on growing their market share. The company counts top retailers, such as Net-a-Porter and Bergdorf Goodman, as stockiest for the U.S. market, which is a key area for growth.

photo: via bergdorfgoodman.com