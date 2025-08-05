Vallon appoints Benjamin Peters as VP of sales for North America

Vallon, the performance eyewear company, has announced the appointment of Benjamin Peters as its new vice president of sales and development for North America. This hire, effective August 5, 2025, underscores Vallon's commitment to accelerating its growth in the North American market, particularly through expanding partnerships with specialty retailers in the outdoor sector.

Peters brings 15 years of experience in building and leading sales teams, developing sustainable products, and enhancing brand exposure from his previous leadership roles at Maui Jim Sunglasses and Zeal Optics. Richard, co-founder of Vallon, stated that Peters' "market expertise, vision, and adventurous spirit are a perfect match for VALLON," and his "longstanding connections in the outdoor and eyewear industries will help expand our reach."

In his new role, Peters will spearhead Vallon's North American growth strategy, focusing on establishing a strong sales force and forging new partnerships with top outdoor specialty retailers. Peters expressed his enthusiasm for joining Vallon, highlighting the company's commitment to quality, performance, and sustainability, which aligns with his own values.

The brand is known for combining classic styles with maximum performance and for its commitment to cleaning up plastic waste with every pair of eyewear sold.