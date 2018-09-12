Van de Velde CFO Bart Rabaey to step down

Van de Velde has announced that its Chief Financial Officer Bart Rabaey, has decided to leave the group to embark on a new professional challenge. The company said that both the parties separate in the best relationship and that Rabaey will remain in function until December 31, 2018.

Bart Rabaey had joined the Van de Velde management committee in 2016. Looking back at his three years at the company, he said in a statement: “I am happy to have been able to contribute to building a scalable platform for future growth at Van de Velde. Now that the omnichannel approach with a central role for the retail partner has been successfully launched, it is time for me to seek out a next step in my career.”

Commenting on Rabaey’s departure, Erwin Van Laethem, CEO of Van de Velde, added to the statement: “We thank Bart for the contribution he has made to the development of the company, particularly defining and implementing the strategic plan and streamlining our reporting and corporate processes in challenging circumstances. We wish him every success in his further career.”