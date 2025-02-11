Vera Bradley appoints former L Brands CEO to board

Vera Bradley, a leading designer of women’s handbags, fashion and home accessories, has appointed Andrew Meslow, former CEO of L Brands and Bath & Body Works, to its board of directors. Meslow brings extensive retail experience, having previously served as COO of Bath & Body Works, overseeing finance, merchandise planning, store operations, and direct channels.

His career at L Brands began in 2003, with roles at Victoria's Secret and the corporate group before becoming Bath & Body Works' CFO in 2005. Prior to L Brands, he held leadership positions at Banana Republic and Ann Taylor.

Frances Philip, lead independent director and chair of the nominating and governance committee, expressed enthusiasm for Meslow's addition, citing his operational expertise and public company CEO experience as valuable assets in the company's "Project Restoration."

This appointment follows the retirement of long-time board member Mary Lou Kelley, effective February 7, 2025. Kelley, who joined the board in 2015, served on the company's various committees and provided valuable insights from her extensive retail, marketing, and e-commerce background.

With Meslow's appointment and Kelley's retirement, Vera Bradley's board now consists of eight members, including Ian Bickley, who joined on November 1, 2024.