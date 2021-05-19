Vera Bradley to appoint Nancy Twine to its board of directors

Vera Bradley, Inc. has announced that Nancy Twine, financial executive and founder and CEO of Briogeo Hair Care, has been nominated to join its board of directors. Twine will replace director Michael Miller upon his retirement from the Vera Bradley board in June 2021.

With this appointment, the company said, it will have 60 percent female board representation and be one of just a few public companies with a female majority board.

“Nancy’s entrepreneurial and retail experience and insight, along with her strong financial background, millennial perspective, and diverse background, will be invaluable as we continue to execute our vision of expanding our purpose-driven, multi-lifestyle-brand, high-growth company,” said Rob Wallstrom, chief executive officer of Vera Bradley.

In 2014, the company added, Twine departed her position as vice president of commodities sales and trading at Goldman Sachs in New York City to officially launch Briogeo Hair Care. Today, Briogeo retails in over three thousand beauty stores globally, is one of the fastest-growing hair care brands at Sephora, and is one of the largest, independent Black-owned prestige beauty brands in the U.S.

In addition to serving as CEO and Chairwoman of the board of Briogeo Hair Care, Twine is an advisor to the Sephora USA Accelerate Council.

“Mike has been an invaluable board member since the company went public in 2010, and an integral part of the Vera Bradley family since his wife, Patricia R. Miller, co-founded the company nearly 40 years ago,” Wallstrom added.