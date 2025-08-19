Veronica Beard hires Monica Freedman to lead direct-to-consumer strategy

Veronica Beard, the lifestyle brand co-founded by sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, has appointed Monica Freedman as its new chief direct to consumer (DTC) Officer.

In this new role, Freedman will be responsible for the strategic direction, growth, and performance of the brand's global DTC business. She will oversee the company's global e-commerce and North America retail divisions and will work to develop a comprehensive CRM and clienteling strategy to improve the customer experience.

Freedman brings nearly two decades of experience to Veronica Beard, having previously held leadership roles at brands like Alo Yoga and Restoration Hardware. Most recently, she led the launch of Khy, Kylie Jenner's drop-based DTC fashion brand. Her expertise lies in digital marketing, analytics, site design, and merchandising, all with a strong focus on enhancing the consumer experience.

President Stephanie Unwin stated that Freedman will play a "pivotal role" in how the brand engages with its customers as it evolves into a global lifestyle brand.

Freedman expressed her own excitement, saying, "I’m excited to help further that mission and create exceptional experiences for women wherever and however they choose to shop.”

Freedman will report to Unwin and will work closely with the co-founders as the brand continues its global expansion.