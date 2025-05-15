Veronica Beard names Halsey Anderson as Chief Brand Officer

Women's lifestyle brand Veronica Beard has appointed Halsey Anderson, former J.Crew Senior VP of Brand Marketing, as Chief Brand Officer.

Anderson leverages more than two decades of experience in brand marketing, content creation, and public relations, bringing invaluable experience to her new role.

Known for successfully creating lasting customer relationships and driving brand awareness in her former roles at the J.Crew Group, Anderson will lead all brand and creative operations from Veronica Beard's headquarters in New York in her new role.

She will report directly to the brand's President, Stephanie Unwin, and work closely alongside the brand's co-founders, Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard.

"Veronica Beard's unrelenting purpose is to create a dream wardrobe for the layered lives of women," said Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard in a statement. "Across all brand touchpoints, Halsey's creativity runs deep, and we are incredibly excited for what's to come."

"As Veronica Beard expands into new product categories and markets, we are attracting high-caliber talent to help build global awareness and promote a unified brand vision, "added Unwin.

"I am thrilled to join such an authentic, customer-first brand," said Halsey Anderson on her new position. "Veronica Beard understands so well how women want to dress for our multi-faceted lives. I look forward to building upon what the Veronica Beard brand and lifestyle means for women globally."

Anderson's appointment comes as the brand continues to invest in its growth, expanding nationally as well as internationally. Veronica Beard will be opening eight new stores across the USA in selected major cities and also launched the CFDA x Veronica Beard Creative Futures Scholarship earlier this year, which awarded $50,000 grants to four undergraduate juniors in fashion design or textiles programs at an American college.

Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, sisters-in-law married to brothers, launched their namesake brand in 2010. Combining their individual points of view under a shared vision, the label is known for its tylish staples designed for the modern, multidimensional woman.