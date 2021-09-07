Veronica Wu steps down from VF's board of directors

VF Corporation has announced that Veronica Wu has informed the company of her decision to step down from the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

The company said in a statement that Wu’s decision to step down from the board was not the result of any disagreement with VF on any matter relating to VF’s operations, policies or practices.

Silicon Valley venture capitalist Wu joined the company’s board on March 12, 2019 and served on the finance and nominating & governance committees of VF’s board of directors.

In connection with Wu’s stepping down, the size of the VF board will be reduced from 12 members to 11 members until a new director is identified.