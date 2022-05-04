Verragio appoints creative director of new fine jewellery division

New York City-based jewellery designer Verragio, known for its handcrafted diamond engagement rings and wedding rings, has appointed Sophia Macris as the creative director of its new fine jewellery division as part of its 2022 brand expansion.

Macris joins from a twelve-year tenure at Roberto Coin, Inc. where she served as the senior vice president of sales and will spearhead a new collection for Verragio as it looks to expand into the fashion and fine jewellery space.

Her role will work in parallel with Barry Verragio, chief executive and designer of Verragio, who leads the bridal collections and will focus on developing the brand’s fine jewellery division with responsibility for design, merchandising, marketing, and training.

Commenting on her appointment, Macris, said in a statement: "I'm looking forward to bringing Verragio style to more moments in people's lives. We want to be there not just for their engagement or wedding day, but every day and I see Verragio's new jewellery collections as an opportunity for shoppers to mark special moments with timeless pieces that express their style. I can't wait to learn from the Verragio team and work hand-in-hand with them to create jewellery that is unlike any other.”

Barry Verragio added: “At Verragio, our focus is to craft jewellery as unique as the person who wears it with an elevated level of quality and skilled artistry for special occasions and everyday moments.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sophia into the Verragio family as we expand the reach of our brand. It’s the perfect marriage as Verragio dives deeper into the world of fine jewellery, and I know that Sophia will help entice clients, both existing and new, to keep them coming back for more. As Sophia settles into her new role in the coming months, we also look forward to sharing additional, exciting brand and product news from Verragio.”