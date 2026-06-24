Versace without CEO Emmanuel Gintzburger?

Versace and Emmanuel Gintzburger, chief executive officer (CEO) of the fashion house, are parting ways.

Gintzburger is leaving after almost four years at the helm of the fashion house, reports trade publication WWD. He joined in September 2022 from Alexander McQueen, where he held the role of CEO for around six years.

Prior to this, he spent seven years in various senior positions at the fashion house Saint Laurent, which, like the British brand, is part of Kering. Gintzburger wanted to take on “new professional challenges” outside the French luxury group with the move to Versace, it was stated at the time.

Change of ownership, realignment and end of the Donatella era

He took over the management of Versace at a time when its then-parent company, Capri Holdings Limited, was posting strong growth but subsequently fell on hard times.

In the second quarter of the 2022/23 financial year, the US group exceeded market expectations, with Versace contributing a 9.2 percent increase. The peak was short-lived, followed by declines at the group level.

Around one year after he started, the US group Tapestry expressed interest in acquiring Capri. However, the merger plans came to nothing, leading to rumours of a possible sale of Versace and its sister brand Jimmy Choo. In April of last year, it became clear that Versace would be sold to the Italian Prada Group for 1.25 billion euros.

Prada is now in the process of gradually repositioning Versace, from which the brand will benefit in the first quarter of 2026. It recorded a net turnover of 143 million euros, which was in line with expectations.

During his tenure, Gintzburger not only experienced the change of ownership but also the end of another era. Donatella Versace, who had taken over as creative director after the death of her brother Gianni Versace in 1997, stepped down from her position. She was succeeded by Dario Vitale, who departed after just one season. His departure was announced two days after the completion of the Prada Group's acquisition of Versace. Pieter Mulier was named as his replacement at the beginning of the year and will take over the position on July 1.