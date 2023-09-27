Verso Antwerp founder Luc Dheedene joins Milano Moda Graduate jury

Belgian fashion professional Luc Dheedene was one of the members of the judging panel at the most recent edition of the Italian fashion graduate talent competition Milano Moda Graduate, the event that traditionally kicks off Milan Fashion Week (MFW).

Luc Dheedene is the founder of Antwerp-based fashion PR agency Fashion Club 70 and the owner of luxury fashion concept store Verso Antwerp and fine dining restaurant Le Pristine by chef Sergio Herman.

The ninth edition of Milano Moda Graduate, organised by Italy’s National Chamber of Fashion (Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, abbreviated as CNMI), took place on September 19 at the Sala Cariatidi of the Royal Palace of Milan.

It was the first time that Dheedene was a jury member at Milano Moda Graduate.

MFW SS24: Milano Moda Graduate presents ninth edition, new additions to jury

Each year, the Camera Nazionale della Moda (CNMI) selects a number of graduates from fashion schools all over Italy, who compete on the MFW runway.

The competition includes two categories, Milano Moda Graduate Fashion Design and the YKK category. The latter is organised in collaboration with the main sponsor of the graduate event, Japanese fashion accessories company YKK.

The judging panel of MFW’s Milano Moda Graduate traditionally comprises important industry figures from Italy and abroad.

Apart from Verso Antwerp founder Luc Dheedene, the judging panel of the most recent edition included Carlo Capasa, chairman at CNMI, OTB chairman Renzo Rosso, Angela Missoni, designer and chairman at Missoni Group, Massimo Ferretti, executive chairman at Aeffe SpA, Alessandro Sartori, and creative director at Zegna.

In addition, the jury consisted of: YKK Italy president Tomoya Nakahata, Fulvia Bacchi, CEO at Lineapelle, Beppe Angiolini, owner of luxury fashion shop Sugar and honorary president at Camera Buyer Italia, Giacomo Santucci, chairman at Thebs, Federica Montelli, head of fashion at Rinascente Milano, Gigliola Maule, president of Camera Showroom Milano, Francesca Ragazzi, head of editorial content at Vogue Italia, and MFFashion editor in chief Stefano Roncato.

Owner and editor in chief of Blanc Magazine, Teneisha Carr, Gianluca Cantaro, deputy editor in chief at Harper’s Bazaar Italia, Franz Holster, head of buying at Vienna department store Steffl, Giacomo Piazza, co-founder and director of global fashion group 247, Giancarlo Simiri, chief revenue officer and co-founder of Tomorrow Group, Riccardo Grassi, president of Italian modelling agency RG showroom, Laura Milani, the head of TikTok Italia’s luxury and made in Italy hub, Sara Sozzani Maino, creative director at Fondazione Sozzani and international brand ambassador at CNMI, Wella HR director Simone Roberti, Kerry Olsen, journalist at The New York Times and Conde Nast Traveler, and digital creator Albert Ayal, were also members of the jury of Milano Graduate, MFW SS24.