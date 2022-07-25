Very Group taps new chief marketing officer

The Very Group has named Jessica Myers as its new marketing chief, effective October 3.

Myers joins the British retail group from Metro Bank, where she served as director of brands and marketing since joining in 2019.

Earlier in her career, she worked at Natwest, The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and American Express in a variety of roles.

In her new role at Very Group, she will be tasked with leading a team across brand, marketing, public relations, and creative.

Very Group chief executive Robbie Feather said in a statement: “Jessica is a thoughtful, commercial and impactful marketer and leader, with deep consumer experience.

“She’s exactly the right person to lead our marketing team at a time when UK families are increasingly on the lookout for the convenience, flexibility and value Very provides.”

Myers commented: “It’s a fantastic time to join Very, which has become one of the most recognisable digital retailers in the UK in recent years.

“It has a strong and differentiated brand, a hugely relevant customer proposition combining multicategory shopping with flexible ways to pay, and amazing opportunities for growth.”