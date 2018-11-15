Vestiaire Collective names Maximilian Bittner as its new CEO

Vestiaire Collective has appointed Maximilian Bittner as CEO. The company said, he will succeed Sébastien Fabre, the co-founder of Vestiaire Collective, from January 1, 2019. Fabre, the company added, will remain a Director of the company and will continue to play a key role in defining Vestiaire Collective’s strategy.

Commenting on Bittner’s appointment, Fabre said in a statement: “I’ve led Vestiaire Collective for nearly 10 years. The time has come to introduce a new structure to take our company to the next level and accelerate its international development, with a focus on Asia, one of our key markets. I’m delighted to hand the reigns to Maximilian Bittner who brings his considerable experience and in-depth knowledge of Asian markets to Vestiaire Collective.”

Until March 2018, Bittner was founder and CEO of Lazada Group, Southeast Asia’s leading ecommerce company. Launched in 2012, the company is present in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam and offers exposure and market access to over 155,000 merchants, 3,000 brands and 300 million SKUs and reaches over 560 million potential customers in the region. Alibaba Group acquired majority ownership of Lazada Group over 2016 and 2017. The company’s latest valuation was 3.15 billion dollars.

“I’d like to thank Sébastien Fabre, who together with Vestiaire Collective’s teams, has made the company the uncontested European leader and a top global player. I’m delighted to join this wonderful adventure and am looking forward to seizing, together with Vestiaire Collective’s teams, the considerable growth opportunities in the pre-owned luxury fashion market, particularly in the United States and Asia following the company’s recent successful launch,” added Bittner.

Bittner began his career at Morgan Stanley’s investment banking division in London prior to joining McKinsey & Company and then Rocket Internet in Germany.

Picture credit:Vestiaire Collective