Vestiaire Collective taps Bernard Osta as CEO

Luxury resale platform Vestiaire Collective has named Bernard Osta as its new chief executive officer. Osta succeeds Maximilian Bittner, who has served in the helm position since 2018.

Osta’s appointment marks the beginning of a “new phase of growth”, Vestiaire Collective said in a release. The executive has already been with the company since 2021, initially joining as chief strategy officer before becoming chief financial officer in September 2023.

Prior to joining, Osta had served as an investment banker over the course of 15 years, issuing strategic advice to companies under Lazard and, later, Goldman Sachs. He currently holds an independent position on the supervisory board of media group Vivendi.

In a joint statement, Vestiaire Collective’s board of directors, after thanking Bittner for the “decisive role” he played leading the company, said they were “pleased to open a new chapter under Bernard’s leadership”. “His in-depth knowledge of the company, his international experience, and his strong leadership will be invaluable assets to Vestiaire Collective in its next phase of growth,” the board continued.

In his own statement, Osta recognised the “unique position” the company has achieved among the pre-owned luxury fashion industry. He added: “This is a particularly exciting time for the company. With the rise of AI, we have an extraordinary opportunity to accelerate our product roadmap, deliver the best customer experience, and gain market share.”