Veteran finance executive Kelly Bodnar Battles joins ThredUp board

ThredUp has appointed veteran finance executive Kelly Bodnar Battles to its board of directors, effective December 1, 2025, with Battles set to assume the role of audit committee chair. The move underscores the company’s effort to bolster financial governance as it accelerates its evolution into an AI-first resale marketplace.

“Kelly’s experience in financial leadership and corporate governance, particularly at multiple high-growth, public companies, is invaluable as ThredUp continues to scale and mature,” said James Reinhart, co-founder and CEO of ThredUp, adding that her strategic guidance will be key as the company pushes to “leverage technology and redefine the future of resale.”

Battles, who brings more than 35 years of finance and strategy experience—including CFO roles at Alpha Medical, Quora, Bracket Computing, and Host Analytics—said she is “thrilled to join ThredUp’s Board at such a pivotal time,” noting that the resale sector is “reaching an inflection point” and that ThredUp is well positioned to shape the industry’s next chapter.

Battles also serves on the boards and audit committees of Arista Networks, Genesys, Qumulo, and Alpha Medical, and previously chaired the audit committee of the Wikimedia Foundation.

She joins Patricia Nakache (chair), Ian Friedman, Mandy Ginsberg, Timothy Haley, Dan Nova, Coretha Rushing, Noam Paransky, and CEO James Reinhart on ThredUp’s board of directors.