VF Corp. Names Matt Puckett CFO, Succeeding Scott Roe

Washington - VF Corp. (VFC), an apparel, footwear and accessories company, announced Thursday that it has appointed Matt Puckett to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Puckett succeeds Scott Roe, who announced his retirement from VF to pursue other opportunities after 25 years with the company, the last six of which were in the CFO position.

Roe will remain with VF through the end of May to close out the company’s fiscal year 2021. Puckett will assume the CFO position upon Roe’s departure from VF.

In his new role, Puckett, 47, will report to VF’s CEO, Steve Rendle, and serve on the company’s Executive Leadership Team.

He has been serving as VF’s Vice President, Global Financial Planning & Analysis.

He joined VF in 2001 as a Senior Accountant in the finance organization. In the following years, Puckett held a series of finance roles with increasing responsibility, including being appointed in 2009 as CFO of VF’s Sportswear Coalition, which comprised the Nautica and Kipling brands.

Immediately following VF’s 2011 acquisition of the Timberland brand, Puckett was appointed CFO of Timberland. In 2015, he was named CFO of VF International.(DPA)