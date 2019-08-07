VF Corp names new vice president of Icebreaker EMEA

VF Corporation has announced the appointment of Jan Van Mossevelde as vice president and general manager of Icebreaker EMEA, effective from autumn this year.

Van Mossevelde joined VF Corporation in 2015 as general manager of global brand management and demand creation within the company’s Corporate Strategy organisation. Since 2017, he has held the position of vice president, strategy for EMEA. He succeeds Peter Ottervanger, who recently announced his decision to leave the brand to pursue new opportunities. Van Mossevelde will report to Icebreaker brand president Greg Smith.

“We are excited to have Jan lead our EMEA business,” Smith commented in a statement. “The experience Jan brings from his time with VF and prior, combined with his proven leadership skills, are exceptional. As we look to evolve the Icebreaker business further, these are qualities that will enable us to take on the next phase of growth in the EMEA region and establish Icebreaker as the global leader of natural apparel within the region.”

Jan Van Mossevelde added: “I am excited to go back to a brand leadership role after four years in a corporate role. It was a first-row-seat opportunity to get accustomed with the VF organisation, brands and leadership team. I am looking forward to start this new chapter of my career at VF supporting the icebreaker brand and its purpose-led future growth.”

VF completed the acquisition of Icebreaker, an Auckland, New Zealand-based outdoor and sportswear brand in April 2018.