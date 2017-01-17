VF Corp promotes Joe Alkire to VP Investor Relations

VF Corporation has announced that the appointment of Joe Alkire as Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis. He will report to Scott Roe, VF’s Chief Financial Officer. Alkire replaces Lance Allega, VF’s former vice president of investor relations & strategic accounts, who left the company to pursue another career opportunity.

“Joe is a proven and accomplished professional with strong experience across multiple aspects of corporate finance,” said Roe in the company announcement, adding, “The breadth of his career combined with his deep knowledge of VF’s business and intimate involvement in our ongoing strategic planning activities make him ideally suited to lead investor relations for VF.”

Prior to this appointment, Alkire was VP, corporate finance, primarily focused in the areas of financial planning and analysis and strategic planning, with significant involvement in mergers and acquisitions, treasury and investor relations activities. He joined VF in 2010 and has held a series of roles with increasing responsibility in the corporate finance department.

Before joining VF, Alkire worked at William Blair & Company where he was a sell-side analyst, focused on the services sector. He also worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers in transaction services and merger & acquisition advising focused on the real estate industry.

Picture:Facebook/Lee Jeans