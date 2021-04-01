VF Corp reshuffles EMEA leadership team

VF Corporation, whose portfolio includes brands Supreme, The North Face, Timberland, and Vans, has reshuffled its EMEA leadership team.

Andreas Olsson has been appointed as regional general manager of Dickies EMEA. Olsson joined the company back in 2009 and has since held several sales and marketing positions within Vans and The North Face. Most recently, he was director of group digital accounts where he contributed to the EMEA region’s strategic digital acceleration.

Olsson succeeds Massimo Ferrucci, who has been appointed as president of Italian premium casual-wear brand Napapijri. Ferrucci takes on the position in addition to his role of general manager, emerging markets. Ferrucci replaces Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart, who left VF Corp to pursue a new career opportunity.

Next, Argu Secilmis has been appointed as vice president of product and marketing at Napapijri. Secilmis joined Timberland in 2009, holding roles at the brand across merchandising, marketing and product. Most recently, he was Timberland’s vice president of global apparel.

Finally, Stuart Pond has been appointed as vice president of EMEA supply chain operations. He has been vice president of supply chain for VF Corp’s Asia Pacific region since 2018. He succeeds Darren Miller, who recently announced his decision to leave VF for personal reasons after 28 years.

“VF’s ongoing success in EMEA is driven by a strong, cohesive leadership team with extensive business management experience, industry knowledge and a deep understanding of our company culture and vision,” said Martino Scabbia Guerrini, VF Corp’s president of the EMEA Region, in a statement. “We’re thankful to Andreas, Massimo, Argu and Stuart for bringing their passion and commitment to VF. We wish them all the best on their new assignments going forward.”

Third-quarter revenue at VF Corp dropped 6 percent to 3 billion dollars, driven by store closures and lower consumer demand as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.