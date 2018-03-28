VF Corporation appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects

London - VF Corporation has named former Vans president Steve Murray to the newly created position of Vice President, Strategic Projects.

In the newly created role, Murray is set to work closely alongside members of VF’s Senior Leadership Team, Global Brand Presidents and other senior members concerning key strategic projects taking place within the US company. This includes elevating The North Face brand’s footwear product strategy and supporting the integration of the Altra brand into VF. In his new role, Murray is set to report to VF’s Chairman, President, and CEO, Steve Rendle and will serve on the company’s Senior Leadership Team.

“A hallmark of VF is the company’s ability to continually adapt to changes and transform itself, either through its M&A strategy or by leveraging its operational strength to seize new opportunities that keep it at the forefront of the industry,” said Murray on his new role and changes at VF. “It’s an exciting time to be rejoining VF, and I look forward to contributing to its next phase of growth and success.”

The appointment marks Murray’s return to VF, having previously served as President of Vans for five years, following VF’s acquisition of the brand back in 2004. “As VF continues to transform into a more agile, consumer-centric organization, it’s essential that we maintain a sharp focus on advancing the high-priority, strategic initiatives that will accelerate growth for our brands and create value across our global enterprise,” said Rendle in a statement on his appointment.

“Steve is an ideal leader to provide this level of sharp focus for VF. He possesses a unique blend of apparel and footwear industry expertise, a proven record of leading successful businesses transformations, and an intimate knowledge of the VF business model, all of which will enable him to quickly create meaningful value. We’re pleased to welcome Steve back to the One VF family.” Murray brings with him more than 30 years of experience in the apparel and footwear industry, having recently served as CEO of Airwair International (Dr. Martens), where he was in charge of leading the company’s transformation into a global retailer.

Photo: Vans headquarters