VF picks Travis Campbell as Smartwool Brand President

VF Corporation has announced the appointment of Travis Campbell to the position of Brand President, Smartwool, effective January 30, 2017. Campbell most recently served as president and CEO of Far Bank Enterprises, an integrated manufacturer and distributor of fly fishing products and owner of the Sage, Redington and RIO brands.

“Travis’ leadership skills, business acumen and commitment to the outdoors make him well-positioned to lead the Smartwool brand and grow its premium market position. His 16 years of outdoor industry experience will be a value-creating asset to the brand and we look forward to having him join the Smartwool and VF teams,” said Scott Baxter, Vice President, VF Corporation and Group President Outdoor & Action Sports Americas in a statement.

Campbell held the position of president and CEO of Far Bank Enterprises since 2008. In 2005, he became president of Rio Products International and in 2003 he was named president of Redington Tackle & Apparel. Prior to these roles, he served as director of business development for Sage Manufacturing. Previously, he held various roles at Deloitte Consulting and Andersen Consulting.

