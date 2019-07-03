VIA Outlets appoints Otto Ambagtsheer as chief executive

Europe's fastest growing owner-operator of premium outlet shopping destinations, VIA Outlets, has promoted Otto Ambagtsheer to chief executive officer, from his previous role of chief operating officer.

Ambagtsheer who joined the company in September 2018 has been named chief executive after delivering a strong H1 2019 performance, with VIA Outlets reporting a 10 percent increase in brand sales and an 8 percent increase in footfall.

This growth is on the back of a strong performance in 2018 as well as its ongoing strategy to transform its portfolio of 11 centres into premium fashion outlets, through its ‘3 R’s’ strategy of Remodelling, Remerchandising and Remarketing its assets.

VIA Outlets chief executive, Otto Ambagtsheer, said in a statement: “Our half-year results once again prove the successful execution of our strategy, as well as the resilience of the outlet market. As we enter the second half of 2019, we are delighted to have a strengthened senior management team in place which is vital to delivering VIA Outlets’ continued success and ambition for the future.”

VIA Outlets was established in 2014 to acquire and manage existing outlet centres across Europe. It grew its portfolio to 11 centres across nine European countries in leading tourist locations, making it the fastest growing owner-operator of outlets in Europe. In 2018, its total portfolio brand sales amounted to 1.07 billion euros and saw over 30 million guests visit its centres.

Image: courtesy of VIA Outlets