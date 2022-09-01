VIA Outlets names Thierry Seang as investment director

VIA Outlets, which has 11 shopping outlets across Europe, has appointed Thierry Seang as investment director as part of the company's growth strategy plans.

Seang joins VIA Outlets from private equity firm Maple Knoll Capital, where he served as vice president of investments for six years. Before that, he was a senior analyst at JLL's capital markets team dealing with commercial real estate investment transactions and advising corporates, banks and government institutions. In his new role, he will be responsible for defining the company’s inorganic growth strategy across Europe and executing its forthcoming real estate transactions.

Seang’s appointment comes at a "key juncture in the company’s organic growth strategy," explains VIA Outlets in a statement, which has a strategy centred on remerchandising, remodelling, and remarketing to elevate its outlets. VIA Outlets is also looking to further its inorganic growth ambitions through a selective approach to further acquisitions and developments using a three ‘Cs’ approach, focusing on a scheme's catchment, connectivity and competition.