Victor Ejarque Lopez joins JCPenney as SVP, GMM women’s apparel

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. has appointed Victor Ejarque Lopez, an executive with 25 years of experience in merchandising, product, supply chain and operations, as Senior Vice President, General Merchandise Manager for women’s apparel, reporting to Michelle Wlazlo, the company’s Chief Merchandising Officer. Join the company today, the company said, he will be responsible for overseeing and developing all of the company’s women’s apparel merchandising strategies and programs.

“I am delighted to welcome Victor to our team. His appointment fills a vital component of our merchandising leadership team, and we are eager to leverage his broad expertise in women’s apparel as we curate and develop sought-after brands and assortments to make JCPenney a preferred shopping destination for our customers,” said Wlazlo in a statement.

Ejarque Lopez joins JCPenney from Guess, Inc., where he served as vice president and general merchandise manager of global operations, overseeing the company’s merchandising, buying, planning, allocation, supply chain and logistics. Prior to Guess, Ejarque Lopez was vice president and general merchandise manager of women’s apparel and accessories for Kmart, part of Sears Holdings. He also spent 13 years with Stradivarius, an international women’s and men’s clothing fashion brand from Spain owned by Inditex with over 1,000 shops in 60 countries. Ejarque Lopez began his career at Polo and Co., where he spent 10 years as a business and production manager.