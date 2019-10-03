Victoria Beckham names CEO

Victoria Beckham's eponymous label has named Marie LeBlanc de Reynies its new CEO. De Reynies steps into her new role effective immediately.

She had previously been with the company as managing director of brand and product. She takes over the role from Paolo Riva, who left the role after less than a year.

De Reynies' biggest challenge will be trying to steer the company into the black. Last December "The Guardian" reported that Victoria Beckham had slipped further into the red, despite a 17 percent increase in sales. Last December the company also posted an operating loss of 10.2 million pounds.