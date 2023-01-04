Victoria’s Secret brand CEO Amy Hauk steps down, Martin Waters to take over

Amy Hauk, the chief executive officer of the Victoria's Secret brand, will exit the business on March 31.

In a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, the company said it was notified by Hauk on December 27 of her decision to resign.

Martin Waters, who is CEO of the broader Victoria's Secret & Co business, will assume the responsibilities of brand CEO when Hauk leaves, it added.

A spokesperson for the company told WWD that Hauk was resigning “in order to spend more time with her family in Florida” and that she has “graciously agreed to a managed transition between now and the end of March”.

Hauk has been at the helm of the Victoria's Secret brand since the summer, before which she had been CEO of the company’s Pink brand since 2018.

More changes at Victoria’s Secret

Her appointment in July was part of a wider restructuring at the business which also included a number of other leadership changes and 160 management role cuts.

Those changes came after Victoria's Secret separated from L Brands in 2021 to become its own standalone company.

Victoria's Secret also announced this week it had completed the acquisition of digitally-native intimates brand Adore Me.

The company said it expects “meaningful sales and profit upside opportunities” from the acquisition, and said Adore Me is expected to generate 250 million dollars of profitable sales in its most recently completed fiscal year 2022.

“In Adore Me, we have acquired a business and a team that will help us deliver improved, elevated and differentiated experiences for Victoria’s Secret and Pink customers,” Victoria's Secret CEO Martin Waters said at the time.

“From a financial point of view, we firmly believe the standalone Adore Me business can continue their industry-leading sales growth at operating margin rates that are similar or accretive to the VS&Co operating model,” he said.