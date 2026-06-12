Victoria's Secret shareholders re-elect all nine director nominees

The US lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VS&Co) has announced the preliminary voting results from its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders, confirming that investors voted to re-elect all nine of the company's director nominees to the board of directors.

The list of re-elected board members includes independent chair Donna James. The preliminary results indicate that James received the approval of over 99 percent of the votes cast, excluding those from BBRC.

The Singaporean investment firm BBRC, which waged a proxy contest against the re-election of James, voted against all company director nominees with the exception of chief executive officer Hillary Super. When factoring in all votes cast, James secured re-election with over 83 percent approval.

Overwhelming support for board leadership

Each of the other director nominees for VS&Co received approval from at least 96 percent of the votes cast, excluding the shares voted by BBRC. This equates to at least 81 percent of all votes cast at the meeting.

“We thank shareholders for their overwhelming support in electing all nine of the company’s director nominees,” VS&Co said in a statement. “Today’s outcome is a decisive statement of support for the current board leadership from VS&Co’s shareholders.”

The company noted that the vote recognizes the progress and value creation delivered under its current business strategy, while reaffirming shareholder confidence in the oversight of the board.

Execution of business strategy continues

The board election follows a positive financial period for the retailer. The group stated that its recent first quarter results for 2026 significantly exceeded both top-line and bottom-line guidance.

The results announced by the company remain preliminary and subject to change until the final voting results are tabulated and certified by the independent inspector of election.