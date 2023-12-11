Vince Tyra to replace Glenn Chamandy as Gildan CEO

Gildan Activewear board director, president and CEO Glenn J. Chamandy has stepped down from his position.

“Over the span of his 40 year career, Glenn has been a forerunner in our industry, taking Gildan from a small family-owned business to a leading apparel company with over 3 billion dollars in revenues,” Donald C. Berg, chairman of the board.

The company said in a statement that Vince Tyra has been appointed president and CEO, effective February 12, 2024, while Craig A. Leavitt, a director of the company since 2018, will serve as interim president and CEO until Tyra assumes his new position.

“The board is confident that Vince is the right person to lead the company into the next stage of its evolution and growth. He has an extensive career as a global organisation leader with experience as an apparel industry executive, an operator, an investor and transitioning founder-led companies,” added Berg.

The company added that Tyra brings to Gildan a deep understanding of the apparel industry from manufacturing processes to distribution and brand building. He led Alphabroder where he spearheaded the transformation of the business through a merger and during his six years as CEO, he tripled alphabroder’s revenue, making it the industry leader. Before Alphabroder, Tyra was president of Fruit of the Loom, where he led a turnaround of the company culminating in its sale to Berkshire Hathaway.

Commenting on his new role at Gildan, Tyra stated: “I look forward to working closely with the board and the senior executive team, and all of the extremely talented employees to leverage their knowledge and expertise so that we continue maximising value for all of Gildan’s stakeholders.”

Tyra was also an operating partner at Southfield Capital, where he was a member of the investment committee. Most recently, he served at Houchens Industries as senior vice president of corporate strategy and mergers and acquisitions, leading the strategic growth of this 4 billion dollar revenue holding company, through investments in various industry sectors including consumer products and retail.

He also served as the University of Louisville’s vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, orchestrating the rebuilding of this major NCAA athletics program.