Vinted appoints Elena Vegelyte as legal director

Vinted, a leader in second-hand fashion in Europe, has announced a major change in its governance. After almost eight years with the company, Elena Vegelytė has been appointed legal director. This significant move comes as the Vinted group is undergoing rapid expansion.

“I have always believed that being a lawyer is not about saying what is not possible, but about finding creative ways to make things happen,” wrote Elena Vegelytė in a post on her LinkedIn account announcing her appointment. The legal professional has over 15 years of experience in legal, tax and risk management in Europe and North America. She brings an in-depth knowledge of platform regulation.

The new director has worked in three departments at Vinted. She stated that she has “managed a number of crises” and has “been fortunate to contribute to shaping some of [the company’s] greatest milestones.”

As legal director, or general counsel, Elena Vegelytė will be responsible for ensuring the company's compliance with current legislation and defending its legal interests.

In 2024, the Vinted group's revenue increased by 36 percent to 813.4 million euros compared to 2023, while net profit saw a 330 percent year-over-year growth. Last April, the company announced it would continue to invest in category and geographical expansion, as well as in its Vinted Go shipping services. It has also launched its investment firm, Vinted Ventures, a structure dedicated to supporting re-commerce startups.