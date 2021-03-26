Virgil Abloh joins Ethical Fashion Podcast

Louis Vuitton Homme and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh has joined the Ethical Fashion Podcast Series as its first guest for its second season.

Hosted by Simone Cipriani and Clare Press, the podcast series explores African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion, diversity, female empowerment, inclusivity, and the future of sustainable fashion.

The episode titled, Fashion, Art, and Mentoring by Existence with Virgil Abloh, explores the designer’s rise in the global fashion industry. He describes his creative process as “taking an idea and dreaming it aloud.”

During the hour-long conversation, Abloh goes into detail with hosts Simone and Claire about diversity, inclusion, the power of social media, his African heritage, the role of a designer today, and his latest project, what he calls “mentoring by existence.”