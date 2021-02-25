Vogue China appoints Margaret Zhang as editor in chief

Vogue China has appointed Austrialian-Chinese blogger Margaret Zhang as its new editor in chief. Zhang replaces founding editor Angelica Cheung, who helmed the Asia style publication for 16 years.

Zhang, who is 27 and has not previously edited a magazine, becomes the youngest Conde Nast editor to be in the role. The shift in strategy may be see her influencer status a powerful draw – she has 1.1 million Instagram followers – to connect with China’s fashion readers.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see a young Australian-Chinese woman appointed to this position,” Vogue Australia editor-in-chief Edwina McCann told AFR. “China is a very important market for any fashion brand, so having someone like Margaret who is so ensconced in the world of fashion will be an enormous asset. She’ll bring a unique energy and perspective to the edition.”

China is a key market for Vogue and its luxury brand advertisers. The magazine currently has a circulation of 1.6 million, compared to the U.S. at 1.2 million.

In a statement, Zhang spoke of her editorial strategy, which will focus on sustainability, diversity and inclusion.