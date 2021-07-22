Vogue China names new fashion director

Vogue China’s new editor-in-chief, Margaret Zhang, is building up her masthead. Stylist Audrey Hu has been hired as the publication’s fashion director, succeeding Yoyo Yao, who left Vogue China in April.

Hu’s most recent role was as fashion director of Huasheng Media’s Wallpaper China. Hu began her career at Modern Media a decade ago, and previously ran her own creative agency, Creature.

Hu is no stranger to working with Vogue China. She styled the magazine’s recent August issue starring actress Zhao Wei. She’s also worked with Vogue Singapore for a highly renowned cover start Liu Wen.

Zhang is working quickly to make her mark at Vogue China. In a groundbreaking move, she announced that the magazine’s September issue will be cast through an opening casting call via the “Vogue New Face” initiative.