Vogue Germany names new head of editorial content

Vogue Germany has named Kerstin Weng head of editorial content. Weng was previously editor-in-chief of InStyle Germany. She will report to British Vogue’s Edward Enninful, who oversees Vogue in Europe in addition to being editor-in-chief of British Vogue.

Weng takes over the duties previously held by Christiane Arp, who was editor-in-chief of Vogue Germany for 17 years until she stepped down in 2020. Vogue’s parent company Condé Nast has worked on consolidating and streamlining their editorial structure to better fit the next decade of the 21st century.

“Kerstin is a brilliant journalist, digitally fluent and understands what the German audience wants,” Enninful said in a statement. “Her passion, creativity and thoughtful vision will be instrumental in taking Vogue into a new era in Germany.”