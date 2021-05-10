Vogue India's editor-in-chief set to exit

Vogue India is losing its editor-in-chief. Priya Tanna, who has led the Mumbai-based fashion title since it launched in 2007, has joined the list of international Vogue editors who have been exiting parent company Condé Nast over the past several months.

Condé Nast is currently working on streamlining operations in an effort to cut costs, with operations being consolidated int he hands of New York-based editors and executives. Most Vogue editor-in-chiefs now report to Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of U.S. Vogue, Vogue global editorial director, and chief content officer of Condé Nast.

Tanna’s fellow Condé Nast editor-in-chief, Architectural Digest’s Greg Foster, will also be exiting his role. Over in Europe, operations have been streamlined so that now Natalia Gamero del Castillo is managing director for Condé Nast in Europe, and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful is European director overseeing French Vogue’s Emmanuelle Alt and Italian Vogue’s Emanuele Farneti. Vogue Germany and Vogue Spain are currently editor-in-chief-less after Vogue Germany’s Christiane Arp and Vogue Spain’s Eugenia de la Torriente exited the company.

Vogue China’s Angelica Cheung recently exited the company, but for a role at Sequoia Capital. She was replaced by fashion blogger Margaret Zhang.

The recent moves at Condé Nast are seen as helping them better manage their portfolio of titles. Condé Nast is set to operate at a loss again for 2021, but is expected to break even in 2022 with projections for double digital profit margins by 2024.