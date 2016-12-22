Vogue Italia editor Franca Sozzani has died

Franca Sozzani, the editor of Vogue Italia, passed away on Thursday in Milan at the age of 66 years-old, after battling a year-long illness, according to a letter from Jonathan Newhouse, chairman and chief executive of Condé Nast.

"This is the saddest news I have ever had to report to you," begins the letter posted to Vogue Italia's website. "Franca Sozzani, the Editor of Italian Vogue for 28 years, died today in Milan after a year-long illness with her son Francesco by her side."

Newhouse added: “It is an incalculable loss for Vogue and for the fashion world along with the many people around the world whose lives she touched — readers, photographers, journalists, fashion designers and professionals, and people around the world whom she met through her role at the United Nations.”

During her nearly three-decade-long tenure, Vogue Italia became a boundary-pushing magazine, one of her most iconic issues was the all-black publication.

In addition to running the magazine she also did a lot of charity work and was recently recognised with the first Swarovski Award for Positive Change during the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards earlier this month in recognition of her “commitment to diversity and for using her position and influence to positively impact the wider world”.

The famed magazine editor was also this year the subject of a documentary directed by her son, Francesco Carrozzini, which premiered in Venice at the city’s Film Festival in September.

Newhouse concluded: “Those who had the good luck to know and work with Franca loved, respected and admired her. She demanded the highest level of performance from those around her, and they gave it.”

Franca Sozzani, 1950—2016.