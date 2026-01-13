VSP Vision: Nicola Zotta named president of eyewear following Marcolin acquisition

US-headquartered VSP Vision has named Nicola Zotta president of eyewear and managing director of Marchon Eyewear and Marcolin. His appointment follows VSP Vision’s acquisition of the Marcolin Group, which finalised in December 2025.

Zotto will succeed Fabrizio Curci, who has been serving as CEO and general manager of Marcolin since June 2020. Similarly, president of Marchon, Thomas Burkhardt, has also announced his departure from the group. Both executives will serve in an advisory capacity to Zotto over the coming months, with a focus on integrating Marcolin and Marchon’s portfolios.

For Zotto, the appointment marks a return to VSP Vision, after having previously held the role of Marchon president between 2016 and 2022. During his years away from the group, Zotto had been CEO of Artsana Group, an Italian healthcare company. He had also formerly held various senior positions at eyewear group Safilo.

In a statement, VSP Vision’s president and CEO, Michael Guyette, said: “Nicola brings a unique blend of Italian heritage and US leadership experience, a proven ability to deliver growth, and an understanding of our commitment to our stakeholders. As we move into this exciting new chapter of our eyewear business, we are confident in Nicola’s leadership and vision to serve our customers with the very best that Marchon and Marcolin can uniquely provide together.”

After first announcing its intention to acquire Marcolin mid-2025, VSP Vision finalised its takeover of the Italian group in December, bringing the eyewear division of brands like Tom Ford, Zegna and Max Mara under its wing. It was noted that Marcolin and Marchon were to continue their business operations as normal, with the merger intended to further strengthen the delivery of global consumer needs.