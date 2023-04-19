Vuori announces 4 executive hires

US activewear brand Vuori has announced four new executive hires: a chief operations officer (COO), general counsel and corporate secretary, chief people officer, and chief information officer (CIO).

The Southern California-inspired performance apparel brand named Hugh Garrity as new COO. He joins from Yeti, where he served as head of global operations.

Libby Stockstill has been appointed as the company’s first general counsel and corporate secretary, and has previous experience working at brands including Vans and Billabong.

Vuori also appointed Jen Frisch as chief people officer, another newly created role. She previously served as SVP, partner resources at Starbucks.

Finally, Bryan Muehlberger has been named as the brand's first CIO. Muehlberger previously served in the same role at The Beachbody Company and Redbull.

Vuori founder and CEO Joe Kudla said in a statement: “We are excited to announce the hire of these executives as we continue to expand the Vuori brand and support our global growth.

“Libby, Hugh, Jen and Bryan will be an integral part of our senior leadership team going forward. These executives have impressive backgrounds, combined with a unique passion for what they do that will contribute greatly to Vuori's vision for the future.”